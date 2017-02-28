Feb 28 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac says single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased to 0.99% in january from 1.00% in december

* Freddie mac says multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.03% in january

* Freddie mac says total number of single-family loan modifications were 3,105 in january

* Freddie mac says total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 3.7% in january

* Freddie mac says freddie mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 7.4% in january