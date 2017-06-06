BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 6 Fred's Inc
* Fred's Pharmacy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.2 percent
* Net sales for Q1 were $532.3 million, down 3.1% from $549.5 million in same period last year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.98
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide