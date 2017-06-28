BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Fred's Inc
* fred’s pharmacy unanimously adopts short-term shareholder rights plan
* Fred's inc - board unanimously adopted short-term rights plan
* Fred's - pursuant to short-term rights plan, company is issuing one right for each share of common stock outstanding at close of business on july 7, 2017.
* Fred's inc - sets trigger at 10 percent
* Fred's inc - the rights will expire on september 25, 2017; company's board of directors may redeem rights for $0.01 per right Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.