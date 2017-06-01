GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 1 Fred's Inc:
* Fred's Pharmacy reports may sales
* May same store sales rose 0.8 percent
* May sales fell 3.1 percent to $160.1 million
* Fred's inc - comparable store sales for may included negative 1.0% impact as result of sale of low productive discontinued inventory versus may last year
* Fred's Inc - "we are seeing substantial momentum in our retail and specialty pharmacy businesses, creating opportunities for growth throughout company"
* Fred's Inc says decrease in may sales is related to closure of 39 underperforming stores in q1
* Fred's- in retail pharmacy, adjusted script comps continuing to trend positively, in specialty pharmacy business are consistently experiencing "significant" sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years