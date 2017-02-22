BRIEF-Telia and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
* Says Telia Norge and Telenor win two blocks each in 900 MHz band auction
Feb 22 Free2Move Holding AB
* Has carried out offset issue directed to Günther & Wikberg Kapitalförvaltning AB
* Issue was carried out at 0.03 Swedish crowns per share
* Some BA short-haul flights cancelled from Heathrow on Monday