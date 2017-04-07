BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 6 FreeBit Co Ltd
* Says unit Full Speed Inc has concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of about 481 million yen from a Tokyo-based company which sells hair removal sarong and three related companies
* This is due to financial deterioration and bankruptcy of the Tokyo-based company
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LoJVCj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company