BRIEF-Hung Sheng Construction to pay 2016 dividend on Sept. 22
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22
May 29 Freedom Insurance Group Ltd
* Confirms its expectation that FY17 sales and earnings will be at upper end of its previously announced guidance ranges
* In June 2017, company expects to launch a new simple direct life product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 22
* Directors of Eza recommend that shareholders reject takeover bid by taking no action