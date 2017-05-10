BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Freehold Royalties Ltd:
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.27
* Qtrly funds from operations per share, basic $0.27
* Freehold Royalties - maintaining 2017 production forecast between 11,300 - 11,800 boe/d after adjusting for disposition of non-core working interest assets
* Freehold Royalties Ltd - qtrly average daily production 12,753 boe/d versus 11,974 boe/d
* Expect to maintain current monthly dividend rate through next quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.