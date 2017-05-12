Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd :
* Expected that net profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 will be revised to approximately hk$399 million
* Expected revision is attributable to a possible additional share of loss of an associate of approximately hk$23 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester