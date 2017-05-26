WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd
* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company
* Compensation orders are also sought against 2 former directors of co for payment of about hk$76 million with interest to company
* SFC seeks disqualification orders against relevant respondents and other former directors of company
* Disqualification orders for directors alleged misconducts in co's dealings of acquisition and disposal of interest in liu's holdings
* Co has no intention to appoint any of respondent former directors as director, or to engage them with or without court's order
* Says relevant respondents have all resigned from board at dates subsequent to announcement
* Board would like to emphasize that none of respondent former directors is engaged in management of co, directly or indirectly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress