May 26 Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd

* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company

* Compensation orders are also sought against 2 former directors of co for payment of about hk$76 million with interest to company

* SFC seeks disqualification orders against relevant respondents and other former directors of company

* Disqualification orders for directors alleged misconducts in co's dealings of acquisition and disposal of interest in liu's holdings

* Co has no intention to appoint any of respondent former directors as director, or to engage them with or without court's order

* Says relevant respondents have all resigned from board at dates subsequent to announcement

* Board would like to emphasize that none of respondent former directors is engaged in management of co, directly or indirectly