BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd :
* Group expected to record a net profit of approximately hk$422 million for year ended 31 march 2017
Expected results due to a net gain on disposal of subsidiaries of approximately hk$150 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.