UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 Freenet
* Says aims to achieve slightly higher revenue, EBITDA in 2017
* Says aims to achieve group-wide free cash flow in 2017 which is slightly higher than a year earlier
* Says targets for postpaid ARPU, customer ownership unchanged for 2017 Source text: here Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.