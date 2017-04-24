BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 (Reuters) -
* Freepoint Commodities extends revolving credit facility and upsizes to $2.1 billion; allows growth to $2.4 billion
* Facility has been extended for another three-year term, to April 2020
* Facility consists of a $1.445 billion three year committed tranche and a $655 million one year uncommitted tranche Source text for Eikon:
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing