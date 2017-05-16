May 16 Freeport-mcmoran Inc:
* "For copper, chinese demand remains strong; europe , north
america showing steady improvement" - CEO
* Freeport-Mcmoran - "since mid-april 2017, pt-freeport
indonesia has experienced a high level of worker absenteeism,
which has impacted mining/milling rates" - CEO
* Freeport-Suspending pt fi underground development would
cause significant long-lasting negative impacts to all
stakeholders , including indonesian suppliers, government and
Rio Tinto
