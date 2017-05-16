PRECIOUS-Gold recovers after hitting 5-week low on dollar rally

* Dollar hits 3-week high on Fed rate hike bets * Fed's Dudley says wages, inflation should pick up (Recasts, updates prices, adds quote/details; changes dateline) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, June 20 Gold prices rose on Tuesday after hitting a five-week low as the dollar steadied after reaching a 3-week peak following hawkish comments from an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official. New York Fed President William Dudley said on Monday that labour market tightness