BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Freeport-McMoran Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - at March 31, 2017, consolidated debt totaled $15.4 billion and consolidated cash totaled $4.0 billion
* Freeport-McMoran - sales for year 2017 are expected to approximate 3.9 billion pounds of copper, 1.9 million ounces of gold and 93 million pounds of molybdenum
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - capital expenditures totaled $344 million for first-quarter 2017
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - capital expenditures for year 2017 are expected to approximate $1.6 billion
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - qtrly revenues $3,341 million versus $3,242 million
* Freeport-McMoran - sales for Q2 expected to approximate 1.0 billion pounds of copper, 440 thousand ounces of gold and 24 million pounds of molybdenum
* Q1 revenue view $3.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Freeport-McMoran Inc qtrly average realized price per pound of copper $2.68 versus $2.16
* Freeport-McMoran - qtrly sales volumes impacted by regulatory restrictions on pt freeport indonesia's (pt-fi) concentrate exports since mid-january 2017
* Freeport-McMoran - Q1 sales of 809 million pounds of copper were lower than Jan estimates of 1.0 billion pounds of copper
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - first-quarter 2017 sales of 182 thousand ounces of gold were lower than January 2017 estimates of 460 thousand ounces of gold
* Freeport-McMoran Inc qtrly average realized price per ounce of gold $1,229 versus $1,227
* Freeport-McMoran - Q1 copper sales were lower than Q1 2016 sales of 1.0 billion pounds, primarily reflecting lower volumes from North America and Indonesia.
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - first-quarter 2017 molybdenum sales of 24 million pounds were higher than first-quarter 2016 sales of 17 million pounds.
* Freeport-McMoran - due to Q1 regulatory restrictions, pt-fi took actions to adjust cost structure, reduce workforce, slow investments in underground development projects, new smelter
* Freeport-McMoran Inc - pt-fi is currently mining final phase of grasberg open pit, which contains high copper and gold ore grades
* Freeport-McMoran- if pt-fi unable to reach long-term deal with Indonesian government,co to reduce or defer investments in underground development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
