BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Freeport-McMoRan Inc
* CEO Richard Adkerson says capital spending at Indonesia's Grasberg mine slowed by about one-third in first quarter, now spending about $40 million each month on Grasberg block cave
* Freeport prepared to suspend Grasberg underground development, total suspension would put about 5,000 workers out of work-CEO
* Freeport says Indonesia's government has lost almost $500 mln in taxes, royalties during 3-month export ban-CEO
* Freeport able to generate cash flow from Grasberg even if exports suspended-CEO
* Freeport has spent $3 billion to date on Grasberg block cave development, just over halfway through that development-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan N. Taylor)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.