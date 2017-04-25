BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Freeport-McMoRan
* CEO Richard Adkerson says close to 100,000 tons copper concentrate stored at Grasberg portside and storage facilities, will use series of ships with 25,000 ton capacity to reduce inventory
* Freeport in talks with union representing 12,000 of 32,000 Grasberg workforce to end absenteeism, getting support from police, gov't -CEO
* Freeport worker absenteeism affected by recent demonstration, in which some injured by police use of rubber bullets, union also concerned by Freeport plans to reduce employment -CEO
* Freeport's Adkerson says recent Indonesia visit by U.S. VP Mike Pence was positive, company getting support from others in U.S. gov't: state department, Congress and business groups for Indonesia-U.S. bilateral relationships
* Freeport does not underestimate challenges in long-term permit talks with gov't, arbitration remains option, in mid-June either Freeport or gov't can pursue, Freeport hopes to avoid-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.