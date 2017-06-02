June 2 (Reuters) -

* Freestone Capital Management sends letter to Owens Realty Mortgage chairman and board of directors

* Freestone Capital Management calls for immediate liquidation of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc

* Freestone Capital Management says it owns about 7.6% of outstanding shares of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc

* Freestone Capital Management - Estimates Owens Realty Mortgage Inc's liquidation value at $23.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: