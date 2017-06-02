Three killed in gun attack on bank in Kenyan northeast - police
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Freestone Capital Management sends letter to Owens Realty Mortgage chairman and board of directors
* Freestone Capital Management calls for immediate liquidation of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc
* Freestone Capital Management says it owns about 7.6% of outstanding shares of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc
* Freestone Capital Management - Estimates Owens Realty Mortgage Inc's liquidation value at $23.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, June 23 Attackers shot and killed three people in a raid on a commercial bank in northeast Kenya's on Friday, police said.
* Trading in shares of Man Sang International Limited will be halted on June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: