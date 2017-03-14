March 14 French Connection Group Plc

* Group revenue of 153.2 million STG for year ended jan. 31 versus 164.2 million STG

* Says board have decided again that there will be no dividend payable for year

* Underlying operating loss of 3.7 million STG for year ended Jan 31 versus 4.7 million STG

* UK/Europe retail like-for-like sales up 4.4 pct for year ended Jan 31

* Saw improvement in performance over financial year with continued good progress in UK/Europe retail business

* Says FY performance partly held back by wholesale and licensing divisions, particularly in first half of year

"Reaction to this year's collections has been very strong so far with sales both in stores and wholesale customers up on last year"