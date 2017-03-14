March 14 French Connection Group Plc
* FY revenue fell 6.7 percent to 153.2 million STG
* Group revenue of 153.2 million STG for year ended jan. 31
versus 164.2 million STG
* Says board have decided again that there will be no
dividend payable for year
* Underlying operating loss of 3.7 million STG for year
ended Jan 31 versus 4.7 million STG
* UK/Europe retail like-for-like sales up 4.4 pct for year
ended Jan 31
* Saw improvement in performance over financial year with
continued good progress in UK/Europe retail business
* Says FY performance partly held back by wholesale and
licensing divisions, particularly in first half of year
* "Reaction to this year's collections has been very strong
so far with sales both in stores and wholesale customers up on
last year"
