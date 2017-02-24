BRIEF-FG Future recommends no 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* French fund ardian says sells its majority stake in deep-frozen convenience food group Frostkrone to Emeram Capital Partners
* The parties have agreed on confidentiality regarding the purchase price and other details of the transaction.
* Frostkrone is one of the leading providers of deep-frozen convenience food products in Europe
* Emeram Capital Partners is an independent private equity firm focused on mid-cap companies in German speaking countries. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 29 The European Union needs to set simple rules on bank capital to complete its banking union under a sole EU-wide sector supervisor, ECB Governing Board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.