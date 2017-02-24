Feb 24 (Reuters) -

* French fund ardian says sells its majority stake in deep-frozen convenience food group Frostkrone to Emeram Capital Partners

* The parties have agreed on confidentiality regarding the purchase price and other details of the transaction.

* Frostkrone is one of the leading providers of deep-frozen convenience food products in Europe

* Emeram Capital Partners is an independent private equity firm focused on mid-cap companies in German speaking countries. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)