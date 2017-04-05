April 5 France/APE state holding firm:
* Martin Vial, who heads French state holding agency APE,
tells Le Monde newspaper in an interview that APE could sell off
more state holdings in companies or buy more stakes
* The APE sold its 12.7 percent stake in carmaker PSA Group
to the country's Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the
two government bodies announced on March 27
* Emmanuel Macron, the centrist candidate currently tipped
by polls to win the French presidential election, has pledged to
set up a 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) fund to promote
industrial and research projects, to be financed by selling down
shares in companies where the state owns a minority stake and by
dividends from state-owned shares.
* Conservative candidate Francois Fillon has also said he
was favourable towards privatisations of state shareholdings in
order to raise cash for investments in major infrastructure
projects.
* France has significant holdings in several large companies
including Air France, Airbus, Peugeot
, Renault, Orange AND Engie
.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)