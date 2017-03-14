UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 Iliad:
* Iliad says 'Free' service Mobile Plan now includes roaming communications all year round (unlimited calls, texts and MMS as well as mobile Internet) from more than 35 countries, all for €15.99 per month for Freebox subscribers (or €19.99/month for non-Freebox subscribers).
* Mobile Internet data volume included in the Plan has been increased to 5GB/month from these countries
Further company coverage:
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.