March 14 Iliad:

* Iliad says 'Free' service Mobile Plan now includes roaming communications all year round (unlimited calls, texts and MMS as well as mobile Internet) from more than 35 countries, all for €15.99 per month for Freebox subscribers (or €19.99/month for non-Freebox subscribers).

* Mobile Internet data volume included in the Plan has been increased to 5GB/month from these countries

Further company coverage: