Feb 22 Fresenius SE:
* FY sales 29.1 billion euros ($30.68 billion) (+5 pct, +6
pct in constant currency)
* FY EBIT 4,327 million euros (+9 pct, +10 pct in constant
currency), net income 1,593 million euros (+12 pct, +13 pct in
constant currency)
* Dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.62 euros per share
* Q4 sales 7.7 billion euros (+7 pct, +6 pct in constant
currency)
* Outlook 2017: sales growth of 15 pct to 17 pct in constant
currency, net income growth of 17 pct to 20 pct in constant
currency
* Targets 2020: group sales: between 43 billion euros and 47
billion euros, group net income: between 2.4 billion euros and
2.7 billion euros
