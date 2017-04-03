Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc:
* CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $8.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2o2dSgK) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)