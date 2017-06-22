WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Freshii Inc
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
* Freshii inc - purchase price of usd$4.15 million
* Freshii inc - master franchise agreement includes current franchise network and future development rights for chicago metro area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.