* Freshpet, Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $34.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.2 million

* Freshpet Inc - to exceed net sales of $153 million for 2017, an increase of approximately 15%, with an increased rate of growth throughout year

* Says to exceed adjusted EBITDA of $16 million for 2017, a decrease of approximately 10% versus prior year