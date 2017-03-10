BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Frey SA:
* FY net profit group share 32.7 million euros ($34.6 million)versus 20.5 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated revenue 26.6 million euros versus 39.5 million euros year ago
* FY current operating profit 12.6 million euros versus 11.7 million euros year ago
* Proposed dividend of 0.77 euros per share, up 10 percent
* In medium-term aims to manage portfolio of more than 3.0 billion euros, of which 1.5 billion euros held as share of Company, while maintaining an LTV of less than 50 percent
* Intends to proceed with capital increase for gross amount (nominal amount and issue premium included) of approximately 100 million euros in Q2 2017
* In 2017 is expected to deliver two outdoor shopping centers totaling 51,000 m² (48,700 m² of which are held as assets for investment of 65 million euros for the Group)
* In 2017 projects to launch sites of 4 projects representing total 139.000 m² (of which 118.000 m² conserved in heritage for investment of 203 million euros for the Group) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )