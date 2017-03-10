March 10 Frey SA:

* FY net profit group share 32.7 million euros ($34.6 million)versus 20.5 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated revenue 26.6 million euros versus 39.5 million euros year ago

* FY current operating profit 12.6 million euros versus 11.7 million euros year ago

* Proposed dividend of 0.77 euros per share, up 10 percent

* In medium-term aims to manage portfolio of more than 3.0 billion euros, of which 1.5 billion euros held as share of Company, while maintaining an LTV of less than 50 percent

* Intends to proceed with capital increase for gross amount (nominal amount and issue premium included) of approximately 100 million euros in Q2 2017

* In 2017 is expected to deliver two outdoor shopping centers totaling 51,000 m² (48,700 m² of which are held as assets for investment of 65 million euros for the Group)

* In 2017 projects to launch sites of 4 projects representing total 139.000 m² (of which 118.000 m² conserved in heritage for investment of 203 million euros for the Group)