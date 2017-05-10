BRIEF-Gree Real Estate names Lin Qiang as president
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 FREY SA
* RAISES EUR 99.9 MILLION IN CAPITAL INCREASE Source text: bit.ly/2q6do8p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Gree Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Lin Qiang as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1FzChS Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog opened a public consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.