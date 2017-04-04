BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 Friedman Industries Inc -
* Effective April 1, 2017, William E. Crow retired as chief executive officer of Friedman Industries, Incorporated
* William E. Crow continues to serve company as a director and as a consultant - SEC filing
* Robert Sparkman, elected by board of directors of co to serve as president and CEO of company, effective April 1, 2017 Source text : [bit.ly/2oXjhTz] Further company coverage:
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: