BRIEF-UAE's Marka appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Fromageries Bel SA:
* Successfully completed its 500 million euros ($532 million) 7 year-bond issue
* Issue has been close to 4.6 times oversubscribed by a diversified and high quality investor base
* Settlement is scheduled on April 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Benoit Lamonerie as CEO, effective May 28 Source: (http://bit.ly/2r8ymE2) Further company coverage: )
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.