BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Fromageries Bel SA:
* Q4 2016 consolidated sales of 756 million euros ($803.1 million), down 2.5 percent over prior-year period
* Full-Year 2016 operating margin is expected to be in line with operating margin reported in first half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.