BRIEF-Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate gets approval for share listing resumption
* Says it gets approval from Shanghai Stock Exchange for share listing resumption
April 20 Fronsac reit
* Fronsac REIT announces a financing
* Fronsac REIT- May sell up to 10.2 million units at a price of $0.49 per offering unit
* Fronsac REIT- Net proceeds of offering will be used for acquisitions and for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BUYS FROM BARCLAYS A PERFORMING AND NON PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIO FOR NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 190 MILLION