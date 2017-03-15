March 15 Fronsac REIT:

* Fronsac REIT announces a change to its executive team

* Says Jason Parravano appointed CEO and president

* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer

* Michel Lassonde will continue to hold position of chairman of board of trustees