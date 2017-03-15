BRIEF-Turners Automotive says FY net profit before tax was up 14 pct
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
March 15 Fronsac REIT:
* Fronsac REIT announces a change to its executive team
* Says Jason Parravano appointed CEO and president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
* Michel Lassonde will continue to hold position of chairman of board of trustees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY net profit before tax was NZ$24.6m, up 14pct on prior year
* FY profit after income tax of NZ$28.5 mln, up NZ$17.0 mln on forecast