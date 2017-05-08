May 8 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* Frontfour & sandpiper publish detailed plan for value creation at granite reit

* Frontfour capital group- frontfour & sandpiper intend to nominate independent trustees & directors for election to board of granite and board of granite reit

* Frontfour capital group - over last five years, granite's current board failed to achieve its self-imposed strategic objectives