BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 ClubCorp Holdings Inc:
* Frontfour nominates director candidates to board of ClubCorp Holdings
* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - delivered a formal nomination of director candidates for election to ClubCorp's board of directors
* Frontfour Capital Group Llc - owns approximately 2.4 pct of ClubCorp's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )