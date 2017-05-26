WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
* frontfour & Sandpiper file proxy circular, nominate three trustees for election at Granite Real Estate Investment Trust's upcoming AGM
* frontfour Capital Group Llc says issues letter to Granite REIT unitholders outlining "rare actionable opportunity and 5-step action plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress