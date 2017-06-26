US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Frontier Communications Corp
* Frontier communications announces early tender results and upsizing of its previously announced cash tender offers for certain series of notes
* Frontier communications corp - amended terms of tender offers to increase maximum aggregate consideration to be paid by company in tender offers
* Frontier communications corp - increased maximum aggregate consideration to be paid by company in tender offers from $800 million to $1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing