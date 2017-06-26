June 26 Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier communications announces early tender results and upsizing of its previously announced cash tender offers for certain series of notes

* Frontier communications corp - amended terms of tender offers to increase maximum aggregate consideration to be paid by company in tender offers

* Frontier communications corp - increased maximum aggregate consideration to be paid by company in tender offers from $800 million to $1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: