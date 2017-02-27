BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 27 Frontier Communications Corp:
* Frontier Communications reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 revenue $2.409 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.5 billion
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp sees fy 2017 capital expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion
* Frontier Communications Corp - amended its April 2021 term loan and revolving credit facilities on February 27, 2017
* Frontier Communications Corp - amendments provide frontier with more flexible terms, upsize revolver to $850 million, extend it from 2018 to 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange