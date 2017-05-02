May 2 Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $2.356 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.11

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Frontier Communications Corp - Remains on track to achieve an incremental cost savings of $350 million in annual savings by mid-year 2018

* Frontier Communications Corp -Sees FY adjusted free cash flow - $800 million to $1.0 billion

* Frontier Communications Corp - Sees FY capital expenditures - $1.0 billion to $1.25 billion