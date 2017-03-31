March 31 Frontier Group Holdings Inc:
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0
million - sec filing
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc - intends to apply common
stock listed under the symbol “FRNT”
* Frontier group holdings - Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
Securities, Evercore Isi, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill lynch are
among the underwriters to IPO
* Frontier group holdings- Barclays, Cowen and co, Credit
Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co, Raymond James, UBS Investment bank
are also among underwriters to IPO
* Frontier Group Holdings - proposed IPO price is an
estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
