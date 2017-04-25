BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Frontline Ltd
* Now approached board of directors of dht to consider a proposed new business combination
* Proposed new business combination includes ships already delivered and yet to be delivered by BW Group Ltd
* Frontline expects board of DHT to engage with co in order to negotiate mutually satisfactory transaction documents
* Offer would be effected at an exchange ratio of 0.8 Frontline shares for each DHT common share
* Frontline - expects board of DHT will halt efforts to give effect to various entrenchment measures it has implemented aimed at thwarting co's offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.