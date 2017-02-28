Feb 28 Frontline Management CEO Robert Hvide Macleod said:

* there are plenty of options in the market, there are other things we could do than the DHT deal

* we are surprised and disappointed DHT turned down our offer, we are considering our next step

* there have been some conversations with DHT but no negotiations, there is where it stands

* we think earnings will be lower in 2017 than we saw in 2016 due to peak in newbuildings

* we believe market will start tightening in 2018 when lower order book and old vessels are retiring

many customers want vessels that are no more than 15 years old at the most; Chinese clients have that preference and it's more and more difficult to find employment for vessels that are older ... this trend will definitely contribute to a stronger market in 2018 and 2019