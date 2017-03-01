March 1 FS Investment Corp:

* FSIC reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results and declares regular distribution for first quarter

* Q4 loss per share $0.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net investment income of $0.21 per share

* "Backdrop of tight credit markets necessitated a conservative approach during Q4"