BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 FS Investment Corp:
* FSIC reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results and declares regular distribution for first quarter
* Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net investment income of $0.21 per share
* "Backdrop of tight credit markets necessitated a conservative approach during Q4" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year