May 10 FS Investment Corp:

* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter

* Q1 loss per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net asset value of $9.45 per share, compared to $9.41 per share as of December 31, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income of $0.22 per share, compared to $0.21 per share for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly adjusted net investment income of $0.22 per share, compared to $0.21 per share for quarter ended March 31, 2016