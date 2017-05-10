BRIEF-Cleantech: Enersize signs profit sharing agreement with additional BOE plant
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS PROFIT SHARING AGREEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL BOE PLANT
May 10 FS Investment Corp:
* FSIC reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for second quarter
* Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net asset value of $9.45 per share, compared to $9.41 per share as of December 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income of $0.22 per share, compared to $0.21 per share for quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Qtrly adjusted net investment income of $0.22 per share, compared to $0.21 per share for quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)