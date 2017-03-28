March 28 Federal Trade Commission:

* FTC requires kidney dialysis chain DaVita Inc to divest assets as a condition of acquiring competitor Renal Ventures Management LLC

* Require DaVita to divest ownership in 7 clinics to resolve charges that its acquisition of Renal Ventures Management, LLC would be anticompetitive

* DaVita will divest the seven clinics to PDA-GMF Holdco, LLC, a joint venture between Physicians Dialysis and GMF Capital LLC