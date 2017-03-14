March 14 FTD Companies Inc:
* FTD Companies, Inc announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $280.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $282.3
million
* FTD Companies Inc - net loss was $86.4 million for Q4 of
2016, compared to a net loss of $82.6 million for Q4 of 2015
* FTD Companies Inc - immaterial restatement of prior period
financial statements
* FTD Companies Inc - has determined to revise its
previously-reported consolidated financial statements for years
ended December 31, 2015 and 2014
* FTD Companies-to revise previously-reported consolidated
financial statements for quarters in years ended Dec 31, 2016,
2015 to correct for immaterial errors
* Sees consolidated revenues in 2017 to be largely in-line
on a reported basis with company's 2016 revenues of $1.12
billion
* FTD Companies Inc sees net income of approximately $10.0
million to $15.0 million for FY
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $28.0
million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
