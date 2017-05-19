PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 FTI Consulting Inc
* FTI Consulting announces increased authorization for share repurchase program
* FTI Consulting Inc says board of directors has authorized an additional $100.0 million to repurchase shares
* FTI Consulting Inc - has approximately $107.5 million remaining available for common share repurchases under program
* FTI Consulting -repurchases funded using available cash on hand or combination of cash and available borrowings under co's senior secured revolving bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.