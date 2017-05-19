May 19 FTI Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting announces increased authorization for share repurchase program

* FTI Consulting Inc says board of directors has authorized an additional $100.0 million to repurchase shares

* FTI Consulting Inc - has approximately $107.5 million remaining available for common share repurchases under program

* FTI Consulting -repurchases funded using available cash on hand or combination of cash and available borrowings under co's senior secured revolving bank credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: