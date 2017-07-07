FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FTI Consulting says during Q2 ended June 30, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses
July 7, 2017 / 11:55 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-FTI Consulting says during Q2 ended June 30, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - FTI Consulting Inc

* FTI Consulting - During Q2 ended June 30, 2017, continued to evaluate components of its workforce and related expenses

* FTI Consulting Inc - Estimates that termination costs associated with the personnel reductions will be approximately $16.0 million

* FTI Consulting Inc - Process resulted in company terminating approximately 4% of company's more than 4,700 employees

* FTI Consulting Inc - Combined pre-tax income charge related to actions of about $18.0 million will be recorded in Q2 , all of which is estimated to be cash Source text: [bit.ly/2tTmV6H] Further company coverage:

