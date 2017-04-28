Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 FTN Cocoa Processors Plc:
* FY ended Dec 2016 loss before taxation of 847.2 million naira versus loss of 201.2 million naira year ago
* FY revenue of 855.4 million naira versus 1.37 billion naira year ago
* Ssays directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in year 2016 in view of loss sustained during the year Source: bit.ly/2qeFtNs Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.