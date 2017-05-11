May 11 Fuel Tech Inc:

* FUEL TECH REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q1 REVENUE $8.5 MILLION VERSUS $17.8 MILLION

* FUEL TECH INC- EXPECT CERTAIN OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES TO REMAIN THROUGH Q2 2017