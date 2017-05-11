Qatar sovereign fund deposited dollars in local banks as precaution -bankers
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
May 11 Fuel Tech Inc:
* FUEL TECH REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11
* Q1 REVENUE $8.5 MILLION VERSUS $17.8 MILLION
* FUEL TECH INC- EXPECT CERTAIN OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES TO REMAIN THROUGH Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But government acts in case of withdrawals in coming months
* UTC Aerospace Systems says receives Boeing installation approval for F-15 wheels and brakes, as U.S. Air Force fleet retrofit continues